Irish enterprises increase investment in application delivery to enhance user experience, says KEMP’s Jauer

KEMP has consistently led the evolution of application delivery since 2004. We help 15,000 customers, such as broadcaster RTÉ, to deploy KEMP application delivery controllers across their environments, providing enhanced application responsiveness, resiliency and availability. KEMP has seen more than 60% year on year growth in Ireland alone, highlighting the importance that Enterprise, Service Providers and Government place on ensuring their applications are always available to staff and customers.

Choosing Ireland as the home of KEMP’s EMEA HQ and gateway to international market expansion has turned out to be a tremendous success story. Since we opened the Limerick office in 2010, headcount has expanded to over seventy employees, growing beyond Sales, Marketing and Technical Support to now include global responsibilities in software development, QA, and operational roles.

KEMP has been a consistent leader in innovation with a number of industry firsts, including high performance application delivery controller (ADC) appliance virtualisation, application-centric software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV) integration, innovative pricing and licensing models and true platform ubiquity that can scale to support enterprises of every size and workload requirement.

Analyst firm Gartner have named KEMP as the most visionary company in the ADC sector for two consecutive years. Gartner’s Market Guide for ADCs published in November 2017 noted KEMP “is particularly strong in software-based deployment scenarios”. And that our “management platform, Kemp 360, is highly innovative in providing SaaS-based management support for Kemp ADCs and third-party ADCs from F5, Nginx, HAProxy and Amazon Web Services (AWS)”. KEMP 360 provides enterprises, service providers and government with a unified platform of application delivery resources from where they can automate, scale and simplify their application delivery.

“Companies transitioning to a digital on-demand business model will be the disruptors of their industries as opposed to the disrupted”

In 2017, online fashion giant ASOS transitioned from a platform running in data centres to a suite of interacting microservices deployed on Microsoft Azure. This required a flexible and elastic application delivery fabric to simplify the delivery of applications and websites accessed by their 12 million active customers 24 hours per day, 365 days of the year. By using KEMP to globally load balance their Azure microservices based store, ASOS eliminated the challenges associated with downtime and traffic spikes due to busy shopping periods and retail events. KEMP’s MELA (metered licensing) model also allowed ASOS to only pay for the capacity they needed without having to estimate in advance the number of ADCs and licenses needed—a pay-as-you-grow model that KEMP launched in 2016.

Like ASOS, companies transitioning to a digital on-demand business model will be the disruptors of their industries as opposed to the disrupted. Organisations need to align with technology partners that have a clear cloud strategy. Organisations adopting or developing their cloud strategy, must choose the best technology advisors to help them do it. The rewards of migrating application delivery services to the cloud are greater agility, increased scale and increased capabilities to deliver intelligent and responsive on-demand services for their customers. KEMP is an application delivery specialist for the cloud and with experience of more than 40,000 customer deployments worldwide across hundreds of applications, and a partner your organisation can depend on.

Emma Jauer is sales manager for KEMP in Ireland