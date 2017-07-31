Irish Computer Society news and events: Summer 2017

Plan your training for the rest of the year with ICS

As the representative body for IT professionals in Ireland, the Irish Computer Society is dedicated to providing our members with the most up-to-date training. Summer is an ideal time to re-assess your organisation’s learning and development needs, so we thought we would update you on what training we are running in the new academic year.

Build your career, or start anew

Whether you want to prepare your organisation for GDPR, develop your skills as a business analyst, understand IT Asset Management, learn Finance for IT Professionals or earn an MSc in Applied IT Architecture, there is a course for everyone.

Leadership Development

Courses start in the autumn for leaders at all levels. CIOs and Heads of IT should check out the Leadership Development Programme. New managers should look at the ICS Management Development Programme, while those thinking of a move into IT should consider a Higher Diploma in Science in Computing which is free for successful applicants.

We have also recently launched two new degree programmes in partnership with DIT and the Digital Skills Academy offering a BSc Digital Technology, Design and Innovation at Hons/Ord levels.

ICS Management Development Programme – September

BSc Digital Technology, Design and Innovation – September

Finance for IT Professionals – September

Higher Diploma in Science in Computing – Enrolling now for September

ICS Leadership Development Programme – October

Data Protection

Helping organisations to prepare for legislative changes under the General Data Protection Regulation is a major concern for many of our members.

Our 3-day Data Protection Practitioner Certificate is the ideal entry point for those unfamiliar with data protection law and best practice. It will teach you through practical examples what data protection means for your business and how to remain compliant. The course is delivered several times per year in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Our recently launched European Certified Data Protection Officer programme consists of eight modules covering the most important topics within data protection including how to manage a data breach, data protection impact assessments, Subject Access Requests, and how to conduct a Data Protection Audit.

European Certified Data Protection Officer – Every Month – Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway

Certified Data Protection Practitioner – Every Month – Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway

Business Analysis and Data Analysis

Business analysis is becoming a vital skill in the age of big data and digital transformation. Running in Cork and Dublin our Level 8 Certificate in Business Analysis will teach you how to improve business performance and competitiveness through effective communication and collaboration with project teams. Discover how to identify core business objectives and deliver value through in-depth analysis.

We are also offering courses in Data Analysis and SQL for Beginners.

Certificate in Business Analysis (QQI Level 8) – Sept and Oct (Dublin), Nov (Cork)

Data Analytics – July and October

SQL for Beginners – October

IT Architecture

We’re in the final call for applications for Ireland’s only MSc. in Applied IT Architecture which begins September. The course covers the role of an IT architect in business, core frameworks and tools, the importance of strategic planning, how to implement an IT architecture framework across your organisation and how to manage that framework to generate business value. The course is delivered part-time over two years through weekly online lectures and collaborative sessions, as well as at monthly workshops in IT Tallaght.

IASA’s CITA-F certification will teach you how to automate key business processes, systematically analyse your business’s IT architecture, plan investment in infrastructure, learn and map IT architecture frameworks to an organisation’s maturity level and create value from IT architecture. The course is suitable for IT architects as well as project managers looking to learn more about the role of the Architect in an organisation. Following this, participants can pursue the CITA-A Solution Architect course, aimed at experienced IT architects from multiple industries.

in Applied IT Architecture – Enrolling now for September

IASA Core Certification – CITA-F (Oct), CITA-A (Nov)

IT Asset Management and Service Management

To support the work of our itSMF members we will run courses in IT Asset Management, ITIL and Certified Agile Service Management throughout the autumn.

IT Asset Management Foundation Certification (ITAMF) – 6 Sept

ITIL Foundation Certificate, Certified Agile Service Manager – Sept, Oct

Risk, Project and Programme Management

Similarly, we have a range of Project Management courses starting soon including: Lean Six Sigma, Management of Risk – M_o_R, P3O (Portfolio, Programme and Project Offices), MSP – Managing Successful Programmes, PRINCE2, Agile Software Development, DevOps and ScrumMaster all taking place throughout September and October.

Workforce Development

Upskilling the rest of your organisation will increase productivity and reduce pressure on your helpdesk. Below are just a couple of the courses we offer.

Digital Marketing – July and October

Microsoft Office Skills Training – Available online and onsite all year round.

Upcoming Events

National IT Service Management Conference – 14 September

ICS Leaders Conference 2017 – 12 October

