Irish, Chinese scientists to collaborate on eight research projects

Thirty researchers to benefit from €13m initiative Print Print Life

Eight collaborative projects bringing together researchers from Ireland and China are to receive funding from Science Foundation Ireland and National Natural Science Foundation of China, it was announced today.

The projects will be in the fields of wireless and optical communications, artificial intelligence, micro- and nano-electronics, climate change, green energy, and nano-materials.

The partnership represents is a direct result of a joint investment made by the Irish government through Science Foundation Ireland to the value of €8.6 million and ¥31,920,000 ( €4,273,000) from the National Natural Science Foundation of China and will support more than 30 researchers.

The collaboration was announced at an event attended today by Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Minister for the Digital Single Market Pat Breen.

“Over the last decade Ireland’s engagement with China has grown from strength to strength, with China now ranking as Ireland’s largest trading partner in Asia,” said Coveney.

“Collaboration and partnership in RD&I is vital for expanding this relationship. China’s emphasis on high technology systems, particularly in green-tech, is extremely complimentary to Ireland’s research prioritisation and reflected in some of the outstanding projects being launched here today.”

Madam Hua Yang, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Ireland, said: “Today’s award symbolises a good start of greater Science, Technology and Innovation cooperation between China and Ireland in the years to come. It is our belief and hope that, with concerted efforts from both countries, our cooperation in science, technology and innovation will achieve more accomplishment, benefiting the well-being of the people from both countries and around the world.”

The eight projects receiving funding today were subject to rigorous review with approximately 250 international expert reviewers assisting in the process.

President of the NSFC, Prof Li Jinghai, said: “The NSFC-SFI Partnership Programme supports excellent collaborative scientific research that has potential economic and societal impact. The programme builds capacity, expertise and mutually beneficial relationships between Ireland-based and China-based researchers, and will contribute to global science and to the economic development in both countries.”

Dr Ciaran Seoighe, Deputy Director General, Science Foundation Ireland, said: “Science Foundation Ireland has been building research links between Ireland and the People’s Republic of China for the last number of years and the launch of these partnerships is a testament to the strong collaborative relationship between our two nations. Combining the expertise and resources of both research communities has proven very successful in attracting innovative and impactful project submissions.”

TechCentral Reporters