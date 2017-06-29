Irish business professionals failing on IT skills

According to a survey of Irish business professionals, the vast majority (85%) have insufficient IT skills.

The survey carried out by the Code Institute among 1,000 Irish business professionals asked 10 multi-choice questions about modern IT, from what is the Internet of Things and what is open source software, to general questions about Agile development and cloud deployment models. The test evaluates whether IT skills and knowledge are up to date and sufficient for the modern workplace, according to the Institute.

Of the major findings of the survey, more than 400 respondents, almost half, failed to get a pass mark of 50%. More than a quarter (28%) achieved between a 50 and 60% mark, while less than one in five (19%) showed what was described as entry level technical competency, with a score of 70% or above.

“Technology is playing a greater part in our working lives every single year, regardless of the industry you work in,” said Jim Cassidy, CEO, Code Institute. “Regular upskilling is vital for future-proofing careers, and this survey shows that most professionals are in danger of letting their skills become obsolete.”

Breaking down the demographics, 88% of the respondents are in current employment, meaning there are direct implications for businesses.

“This affects businesses as well as their staff,” said Cassidy. “Companies need to be able to adapt to changes in their market, to have the skills to identify technological threats and opportunities, and with under-skilled managers and employees, that will be a struggle.”

Looking at industry sectors and groups, the scores were fairly consistent, but marketing, finance and students faired best with average scores in the 45-50% range, with the retired, hospitality and sales groups fair worst averaging from 35-40%.

The vast majority (85%) of respondents are college educated, the survey found, indicating a skills gap in the existing education system.

“Ireland plays host to some of the biggest tech companies in the world, and yet most Irish professionals’ skills are not up to date,” said Cassidy. “For Ireland to thrive in coming years, we must address the growing problem of our under-trained staff. This problem will only exacerbate in coming months and years as other countries compete for jobs post-Brexit.”

