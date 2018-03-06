The Ireland Funds, NDRC launch annual start-up competition

Best idea will take €10k first prize Print Print Trade

The Ireland Funds, in partnership with NDRC, has opened applications The Business Plan Competition 2018.

Now in its seventh year, the competition offers early-stage technology entrepreneurs €16,000 in funding and mentoring.

Students and recent graduates from the island of Ireland are invited to submit technology proposals that are at pre-investment stage.

Ten business ideas will be invited to participate in four pre-acceleration workshops, bringing their business ideas from concept to pitch, receiving mentoring and feedback throughout the process. There will be a final pitching event and three prizes will be awarded. The winner will have the opportunity to pitch for a place on one of NDRC’s investment programmes as well as securing a €10,000 cash prize. Second place will receive a €5,000 cash prize and third place €1,000.

The Business Plan Competition founder Bill McKiernan, President at WSM Capital, LLC, founder of CyberSource and board director of The Ireland Funds America, said: “Ireland boasts a thriving start up scene, with initiatives popping up across the country. The Business Plan Competition aims to hone entrepreneurial skills amongst budding young entrepreneurs, who play a crucial role in developing local industries, attracting investors and creating jobs in Ireland.”

Closing date for entries is 25 April. To enter, visit http://www.ndrc.ie/irelandfunds/.

TechCentral Reporters