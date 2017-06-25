iReboot 2.0.1.42

Easily reboot into your chosen OS

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

25 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 25-06-2017
Award: None
License: Free, for personal-use only
Developer: NeoSmart Technologies

You’ve installed multiple operating systems on your PC. You’re running Windows 10, but now want to switch to something else. And so normally you’d choose the restart option, then sit at your PC, waiting for Windows to close, your PC to start and the boot menu appear, before finally selecting whatever you need.

IReboot is a simple tool which essentially brings the boot options to your Windows desktop.

Right-click the iReboot system tray menu and it displays your installed operating systems. Choose one and your PC will close Windows and restart your preferred OS, all on its own.

Please note, the Download link takes you to a registration page where you’re asked to enter your name and email address. NeoSmart’s a respected developer and we think this will be entirely safe, but it’s entirely optional, and if you’re not interested just hit the Download button to grab the program.

Changelog

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Is Ruby over?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel