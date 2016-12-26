IPNetInfo 1.74

IPNetInfo is a simple tool for telling you more about a particular IP address.

So if you’ve received unwanted emails from someone, say, or your firewall is reporting attacks from a particular system, then IPNetInfo may be able to provide more information.

The program is unusually flexible when it comes to importing the address. You can just type this manually, of course, but you can also paste in something like the header from an email and IPNetInfo will detect the IP address for you. (Get help on finding the message header on various email clients here.)

Once it has the address, IPNetInfo can query databases at ARIN, RIPE, APNIC, LACNIC and AfriNIC to discover the relevant information.

And if the program is successful (which it usually is) you’ll see the country of origin for this IP address, its network, host and resolved name, owner, contact name and address, email address to report abuse (if you’ve experienced spam or a hacker attack), and more.

IPNetInfo provides an easy way to view the details regarding one IP address, then, but you can also use it to check multiple addresses in a batch – the program can then save more lengthy results for analysis later.

Version 1.74:

Fixed to detect the country of whois.registro.br records as Brazil.