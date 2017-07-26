IP Telecom signs €500,000 deal with Cork’s GoldStar Telecom

IP Telecom has signed a wholesale deal worth €500,000 with Cork-based GoldStar Telecom.

IThe two companies have worked together since 2012 and this latest three-year deal will see IP Telecom continuing to provide GoldStar Telecom with wholesale voice traffic, number porting and provisioning.

With more than 20,000 network end points across thousands of businesses in Ireland, IP Telecom has invested significantly in developing a cloud-based telephone system.

GoldStar Telecom is the Irish sole distributors for Ericsson LG iPECS PBX and iPECS Cloud. GoldStar works with SMEs, hotels, hospitals and call centres, catering for companies with up to 2,400 users.

Anthony Tattan, commercial director, IP Telecom, said: “Our partnership is based strongly on very similar work ethics and practices. Support and customer experience are paramount to both organisations and we look forward to many more years working together.”

Liam Tracey, director, GoldStar Telecom, said: “GoldStar Telecom prides itself on providing excellent support to our customers and as a result, we rely on top level service from our suppliers. Being able to contact key people in IP Telecom when we need them is vital to our business and the service we receive from them is second to none.

“We are dealing with the people that have designed, planned and implemented the solutions we’re deploying. Having that level of expertise and backup is essential when delivering mission critical voice solutions… Our resellers now can strengthen and protect their customer relationships.”

TechCentral Reporters