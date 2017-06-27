IoT companies take dip in Digital Ocean

Ireland’s position as a global hub for the Blue Internet of the Things (IoT for the Sea) will be discussed at the Digital Ocean conference on 29 June at National University of Galway.

International Speakers from Rolls Royce, Kongsberg Maritime, Saildrone, Wilhelmsen Group, Dell EMC, ASV Global and other global companies will be addressing the Digital Ocean event alongside indigenous blue tech success stories such as OpenHydro, Cathx Ocean, Eire Composites among others. The event is being organised by Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Irish Maritime Development Office, Marine Institute, Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland and Science Foundation Ireland.

This year’s Digital Ocean conference will also feature a trade show on the grounds of NUI Galway that will mark the first gathering of a newly established Irish Marine Industry Network (IMIN). Sixty companies led by industry and supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Irish Maritime Development Office (IMDO), will seek to position Ireland at the forefront of marine innovation through maximising collaboration and cross-sectoral opportunities.

“Surrounded by the ocean, and already a global tech hub, Ireland has real capabilities across key enabling technologies required to drive blue tech innovation including nanotechnology, sensors, data analytics, robotics, communication technologies and advanced materials,” said Dr Edel O’Connor, Irish Maritime Development Office.

“We also have a number of Irish companies providing world-class expertise and exporting in specialised areas of the marine sector such as data analytics, design and build of offshore vessels, offshore support services, marine electronics, engineering and other areas. Leveraging these critical factors, Ireland is poised to be at the forefront of IoT for the Sea.”

The Digital Ocean conference forms part of SeaFest, an event targeting organisations involved in offshore renewable energy, maritime monitoring and security, marine biotechnology, marine mining and exploration, offshore oil and gas, shipping, fisheries and aquaculture.

TechCentral Reporters