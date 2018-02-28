IoT and cellular tech for endurance racing

Asavie and Control Ltd partner for high performance in racing Print Print Pro

Irish Internet of Things specialist Asavie, in partnership with cellular provider Control Ltd, has developed a telemetry solution targeting the high-performance motor racing industry, using Asavie’s on-demand secure IoT connectivity service.

The purpose-built solution ensures the endurance racing industry resilient race track coverage, with over-the-air updates and car-to-cloud connectivity for monitoring in real-time the vehicle and driver performance. This set of benefits enables manufacturers to improve engineering performance, leading to better race times.

TLM-PRO Telemetry Modem from Control Ltd, overcomes the challenge of providing full circuit coverage to race car manufacturers, something traditional radio-based solutions have previously struggled with. In conjunction with Asavie PassBridge, the solution offers secure extended track coverage from the edge to cloud. The TLM-Pro Cellular Telemetry Modem is currently used by private and manufacturer teams in championships including FIA WEC, ELMS, Blancpain Endurance Series and VLN.

“Endurance racing is a high-performance environment where teams are continually looking for the competitive edge that can make the difference come race time,” said Nathan Sanders, CTO, Westbase Group and founder of Control. “Our partnership with Asavie provides our customers with an on-demand secure networking solution that helps us deliver that vital technical edge to ensure our customers are able to confidently monitor in real-time all critical aspects of the car’s performance without interruption. The solution enables teams to get data from their motorsport logging system such as the Cosworth Intelligent Colour Display in real time”

“Our software is constantly evolving based on feedback from testing, racing and working with teams and manufacturers. This software can be delivered over the air ensuring the car’s device stays up to date and has the latest features,” said Sanders.

“Our partnership with Control Ltd,” said Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie, “is a great example of how Asavie’s IoT connectivity services provide the secure foundation for the delivery of high-value vertical specific solutions that can monetise the opportunities of the Internet of Things.”

“By securely managing network connections from the edge to the Cloud and eliminating the typical delays in network deployment, Control has been able to get their solution to market faster,” said Shaw.

TechCentral Reporters