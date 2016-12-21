iolo System Mechanic Free 16.5.1.27

iolo System Mechanic Free is a cut-down version of iolo’s popular PC optimisation suite.

If you’ve ever used any of the PC speedup packages around then you’ll already know what to expect here. So there’s a Registry cleaner, for instance; a tool for locating and deleting junk files; a basic defrag module, Windows startup program checker, and so on.

This isn’t just an identikit speedup suite, though – these tools are genuinely effective. When we pointed the program at a reasonably clean system and asked it to locate redundant files, for example, it uncovered 820MB; CCleaner could only locate 236MB.

There are also plenty of tools which aren’t commonly available in this kind of suite. So there are modules to defragment your memory, back up and restore your Registry; locate and delete (or fix) broken shortcuts; securely erase confidential files; locate duplicate files; thoroughly uninstall applications; view system information; and take snapshots of your PC and display the difference between them, so for instance you can see the changes made to your PC by a program installation.

And just in case that sounds like too much work, System Mechanic also allows you to run several tools at once via its wizards. You might launch the PC Accelerator to run all its speedup functions, say, or use PC Cleanup to free up the maximum hard drive space. Or simply launching PC TotalCare will run all System Mechanic’s functions with a click.

There’s plenty on offer here, then, but of course the full version of System Mechanic has even more functionality: boot-time defragmentation, special software speedup options, an internet connection tweaker, a module to locate and install updated drivers, disaster recovery tools, the System Troubleshooter to fix common Windows problems, security tools, in-depth Windows startup optimisation, a Windows tweaking tool, and more. If that sounds more appealing then you can always download the System Mechanic trial as an alternative.

What’s new in System Mechanic Free 16.5?

New Re-designed version 16.5 for easier use.

Recently added tools and features:

New software platform optimizes your PC many times faster by scanning and repairing multiple areas at once.

Consolidated toolset is the easiest to use and has the smallest footprint of any version yet.

Re-architected Startup Optimizer™ finds whole new categories of unneeded bloatware to prevent from launching at startup. This tool also now has separate, focused wizards to offer full control over Unnecessary, Dangerous and User Choice startup items.

Next-generation Tune-up Definitions™ are capable of continuous updates that find many effective new optimizations for modern apps.

iolo Smart Updater™ delivers regular, nearly instantaneous updates for far more frequent product enhancements.

Privacy Shield™ thwarts Microsoft’s aggressive new personal data collection by disabling Windows® 10 features that share your Wi-Fi network connections with your contacts, use your internet bandwidth for peer-to-peer updates, and gather information regarding your browsing habits, program usage and more