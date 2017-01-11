IObit Uninstaller 6.2.0.933

IObit Uninstaller is a multi-talented uninstall tool that can completely remove applications from your hard drive, with none of the usual Registry clutter and junk files that are often left behind.

The cleanup process has two stages. First, you launch the unwanted application’s uninstaller and let it do its work. And second, IObit Uninstaller’s “Powerful Scan” option checks your Registry and hard drive for remnants that the program might have been left behind. These are then displayed for your approval, and you’re able to delete anything the program has discovered in a click.

IObit Uninstaller additionally provides a “Forced Uninstall” option, that you can use to remove a program if the original uninstaller no longer works. It works reasonably well, though of course can’t be guaranteed to uninstall everything, so you should only try it as a last resort.

And the program also doubles as an easy way to review and manage all your installed programs. It’s faster than Windows own Control Panel applet, for instance, and includes several useful views that will give you a quick look at particular installation types: “Large Programs”, “Recently Installed”, “Infrequently Used” and more.

It’s just as easy to uninstall Windows 8-10 apps, even the default ones. Enable “Batch Uninstall” and you can remove them all with a click.

IObit Uninstaller 5 extends the package with tools to control your Windows startup programs, manage running processes, and clean up assorted files left behind by other uninstallers.

There’s improved support for removing Chrome plugins – even if they’ve not been installed via the Chrome store – and the program now supports removing really stubborn applications, including antivirus.

Bonus extras include a secure file deletion tool and shortcuts for common Windows applications, there’s a revamped interface with two new skins, and of course it’s fully compatible with Windows 10.

What’s new in v6.2?

+ Supported uninstalling more than 8,000 malicious toolbars & Ads plug-ins for much safer and cleaner browser.

+ Enhanced real-time monitoring of leftovers missed by other uninstall programs.

+ More powerful and thorough Force Uninstall.

+ Fixed the occasional failure of removing uninstalled programs from Startup.