IObit Malware Fighter 5.0.2.3752

IObit Malware Fighter is a straightforward antispyware tool that can protect your PC in several different ways.

For example, you can run an on-demand scan to look for spyware, adware, trojans, bots, and other threats that your regular antivirus software might have missed. The “Smart Scan” checks only the most critical areas of your PC, and runs fairly quickly (around 7 minutes on our test PC); you can run a complete system scan if you prefer, while the “Custom Scan” allows you to choose exactly what you’d like the program to examine.

And Malware Fighter also includes real-time protection in the shape of 5 guards, which variously monitor your startup programs, browser settings, cookies, the web pages you view, and the files you access.

Our first brief tests left some questions over the program’s accuracy, with Malware Fighter missing a real threat, and incorrectly warning us of two entirely safe files. And it’s also a little short on features. If you want scheduled scans, protection for USB viruses, process scanning or technical support then you’ll need to upgrade to Malware Fighter Pro, currently available for $19.95 a year.

Note that IObit Malware Fighter works as freeware unless you choose to upgrade to Pro.

Malware Figher 5 brings these improvements:

+ Optimized IObit Anti-malware Engine – Scan much faster with lower resource usage. Detect and remove more threats thoroughly for higher security.

+ New Anti-Ransomware Engine – Protect your important files from malicious attacks and illegal access by third-party programs.

+ New Download Protection – Scan your downloaded files to keep your PC away from the malicious files.

+ New Camera Guard – Protect your camera from unauthorized use and prevent malicious programs from spying on your privacy.

+ Enhanced Scan – Strengthen the scan for Rootkit to protect your PC in all-round.

+ Optimized Surfing Protection and added Ads Removal – Protect your browser from various online threats and remove more annoying ads for safer and smoother surfing experience.

+ Optimized Plugin / Toolbar Cleaner – Monitor the activities of Plugins / Toolbars in real-time for safer and cleaner PC.

+ Optimized Update Process – Update database and product version more timely, stably and conveniently.

+ Brand New UI – Support high DPI displays & high resolution screens for better experience.

+ Larger Database – Support removing more latest stubborn malware and viruses.

+ Better Compatibility – Enjoy full-round protection on latest Windows 10.

+ Supported 34 languages.

* And more can be discovered by you.