IObit AMC Security 5.6.1

IObit AMC (Advanced Mobile Care) Security is a comprehensive collection of security and performance-related apps for Android devices.

The program can scan your device at a touch for malware, for instance, while real-time protection will try to detect and block threats as you download files or install new apps.

A built-in battery saver tells you which apps consume the most battery power, while providing 3 energy saving modes of its own to try and extend battery life.

A tuneup option will clean your memory and junk files to help boost device performance.

The App Manager sorts your apps by size and usage frequency to help identify any you don’t really need, then can batch delete APK files, batch uninstall apps, maybe even move apps to SD cards if you’ll only use them occasionally.

And elsewhere, the Privacy Advisor tells you exactly which apps make use of your personal information; the Privacy Locker helps you password-protect photos, videos and other files; the Task Killer makes it easy to close the most resource-hungry apps, and Cloud Backup saves all your contacts and call logs for speedy transfer to a new device.

If you’ve used similar tools on a PC then you’ll already understand the key issues. Namely, that in most cases they won’t make nearly as much performance difference to your system as you might hope.

Still, there’s a lot of functionality here for free, and quite a bit of it should prove genuinely useful. If your Android device is in need of a toolkit then this is a great place to start.