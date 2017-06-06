IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 10.1.0.91

Advanced SystemCare Ultimate is IObit’s “do everything” PC maintenance suite, combined with a dual security engine. This feature packed set of tools includes everything you need to maintain and protect your computer in one package.

As you’ll guess from the name, the big addition is antivirus protection, both real-time and on demand, which is provided by the IObit and BitDefender engines. This means the program is more likely to complain of potential conflicts on installation if you’re already running some other antivirus tool. However, you can install in a “compatibility mode”, which drops the real-time protection to minimise the chance of problems. And otherwise the program works much like any other antivirus tool. You can run quick or full system scans; set up a scheduled scan to run whenever it’s convenient; have the program run in a “Silent Mode” when you’re playing games to minimise unnecessary notifications, and more.

You can take advantage of a privacy cleaner, disk defragger and many more – there are twelve tools in total. In most circumstances, there is no reason why you would not want to run all of the tools to gain the maximum possible benefit, but should you decide that you only want to run a few of them, this is an option that is available to you. Next up is the toolbox which comprises a staggering 25 separate tools

Here you’ll find everything from memory optimization to disk scanning and process management. You can also cleanup the registry, securely delete files and much more. The final section of the suite is Turbo Boost which can be used to place your computer in a special mode in which system resources are maximized to ensure the best possible performance. This is great if you want to switch between working and playing games – just a click of the mouse switching modes so game performance will be optimized.

An important point to note about Advanced SystemCare Ultimate is that you can use it alongside your existing security suite, as a second-layer of protection against the latest threats. Ideal for using an alternative security tool for checking your system for potential trojans and other malware.

What’s new in v10?

+ Larger Database – Enhanced antivirus engine with expanded database detects and removes more virus, ransomware, etc. thoroughly, with less system resource usage.

+ Better Protection – Improved Protection module guards your PC and your online experience in real time.

+ More Compatible and Stable – New drivers digitally signed by Microsoft ensures the compatibility and stability with the latest Windows 10.

+ New FaceID – Automatically catches intruders who are secretly accessing your PC and prying into your privacy with new facial recognition technology.

+ Safer and Ad-free Surfing – Removes various annoying ads and blocks more malicious websites with the larger online database, supporting Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Internet Explorer.

+ No Malicious Modification – Redesigned Homepage Protection shields homepage and search engine against malicious modifications.

+ No Privacy Leak – Enhanced Privacy Sweep supports cleaning more programs and Windows apps and secures your privacy.

+ Faster Startup – Optimizes startup items to shorten boot time with new Startup Optimization in Clean & Optimize.

+ Smoother PC – New Resource Manager in Performance Monitor provides an easy way to check the processes taking high RAM/CPU/disk usage in real-time.

+ Improved Junk Files Clean – Added cleaning for installed driver packages to free up more disk space.

+ Always Up-to-date Software – Enhanced Software Updater supports to update more popular programs.

+ Better Experience – Brand new intuitive UI and decent support for high DPI displays & high resolution screens.

* And more can be discovered by you.