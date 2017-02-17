IObit Advanced SystemCare 10.2.0.721

Advanced SystemCare 10 is the latest edition of IObit’s amazingly comprehensive PC maintenance suite.

Just installing the package gets you an entire library of essential tools. There are modules to clean and optimise your Registry, delete junk and duplicate files, control your startup programs, fix Windows issues, detect and remove malware, free up RAM, update and back up your drivers, undelete files, fully uninstall applications, schedule PCs shutdowns, securely wipe confidential files and apply a host of useful Windows tweaks. (And you could build another excellent maintenance suite from the modules we’ve left out.)

There’s real depth and intelligence here, too. SystemCare doesn’t just list your browser toolbars and startup programs and leave you to figure out what to do next, for instance – it highlights unnecessary or dangerous items and allows you to remove them with a click.

SystemCare v10.2 brings these improvements:

+ Added the privacy cleaning for Vivaldi browser to ensure safer surfing.

+ Added support for Nitro Pro 10, Nitro Pro 11, STDU Viewer, and Zoner Photo Studio in Default Program tool.

+ Expanded Ads Removal database provides you with an ad-free network.

+ Better privacy protection with expanded privacy database, newly supporting Opera 42.0, Dropbox 16.4, Ashampoo Burning Studio 18.0, PhotoDirector 8.0, HandBrake1.0, etc.

+ Fixed the occasional failure when modifying or deleting scheduled tasks in Auto Shutdown.

+ Better support for large fonts.

+ Improved log display for easier view.

+ Improved multiple languages.

+ Fixed all known bugs.