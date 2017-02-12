InvisibleHand 3.9.78

largeImg.png

Be alerted whenever a better price is available on a product you're browsing

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

12 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 12-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Forward Internet Group

InvisibleHand is an invaluable Firefox add-on that automatically checks the price of products you’re browsing to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal.

If it finds a better price elsewhere (and more than 580 online retailers in the UK and US are supported, so there’s a good chance of success) then an alert bar will tell you how much more you can save, and you can jump to the alternative site at a click.

And if you don’t want to use that particular retailer for some reason, then clicking a View All Offers button will display a menu listing the best deals that InvisibleHand has found. Choose your preferred store from the list and again that one click will take you directly to the relevant product page.

These recommendations aren’t always completely correct, however. There’s no accounting for shipping charges, for instance, so what looks like a marginally better price might actually be worse when delivery is added. InvisibleHand is an excellent research tool, then, but you still need to check the final price before you buy.

(Changelog):
 

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Does your company hold any patents?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel