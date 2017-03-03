Interxion spins up new DC facility in Dublin

Highly efficient DUB3 focuses on modular architectures for maximum flexibility

Data centre company Interxion has opened its third major facility in Ireland, the DUB3 data centre.

Located in Grange Castle Business Park, the €28 million facility was officially powered on by an Tánaiste and Minister for Justice and Equality, Frances Fitzgerald TD.

During the construction phase of the project 140 jobs were created, with 10 permanent new positions created following construction, which is expected to 40 permanent positions when additional construction phases are complete.

The company said the facility was developed in response to customer demand, and will provide approximately 2,300 square metres of equipped space in four phases, boasting total customer-available power of approximately 5MW. To ensure maximum energy efficiency, Interxion said DUB3 has been designed with a focus on energy-saving, modular architecture, incorporating cooling as well as maximum efficiency components. DUB3 will provide access to more than 40 carriers and ISPs, as well as INEX, the Irish internet exchange which has established points of presence in Interxion’s existing Dublin data centre campus.

“The data centre industry in Ireland continues to thrive and the Grange Castle Business Park has become a strategic location for businesses looking to interconnect mission critical services in Ireland,” said Tanya Duncan, MD, Interxion Ireland. “DUB3 was built in direct response to increased customer demand and new opportunities in the Irish market. A number of new technologies have emerged in the past few years that have re-positioned the value of a modern data centre. In the past a data centre was seen as a way to support business. However, in today’s world, business and technology have evolved to the extent that the data centre is the central connection hub for organisations of all sizes. The global connectivity that is now so central to all our lives is reliant on the data centre.“

“Since Interxion opened its first data centre in Ireland in 2001, demand for our services has continued to grow and evolve as Ireland’s economy changes. This growth has come from both new clients to Interxion and to the Irish market and also as a result of our current clients expanding their own businesses. Today’s opening demonstrates Interxion’s commitment to Ireland and is the result of the continued support of the Government and IDA Ireland.”

“Over 200,000 jobs have been added to the economy since the launch of the Action Plan for jobs in February 2012,” said Tánaiste, Minister Fitzgerald. “This demonstrates that the economic recovery is being fuelled by job creation from companies like Interxion. These new positions show the commitment of companies like Interxion to West Dublin and are a vote of confidence in the talent and skills available in the local areas of Lucan and Clondalkin. We have seen continued investment by companies such as Interxion here in Grange Castle Business Park, leading to this business park being one of Europe’s leading hubs for industry.”

TechCentral Reporters