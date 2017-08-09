Intel closes blockbuster connected car acquisition

Intel has completed its acquisition of self-driving car technology developer Mobileye, as the tech giant edges towards a connected car reality.

Headquartered in Israel, Mobileye specialises in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localisation and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate innovation for the automotive industry, positioning Intel as a leading technology provider in the fast-growing market for highly and fully autonomous vehicles.

“With Mobileye, Intel emerges as a leader in creating the technology foundation that the automotive industry needs for an autonomous future,” Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said.

“It’s an exciting engineering challenge and a huge growth opportunity for Intel. Even more exciting is the potential for autonomous cars to transform industries, improve society and save millions of lives.”

According to Krzanich, the acquisition will allow Mobileye’s computer vision expertise – known as the ‘eyes’ – to complement Intel’s high-performance computing and connectivity expertise – ‘brains’ – in a bid to create automated driving solutions from cloud to car.

With the vehicle systems, data and services market opportunity estimated to reach $70 billion by 2030, terms of the deal will see Intel’s automated driving group (ADG) combine its operations with Mobileye, an Intel Company.

Consequently, the combined Mobileye organisation will lead Intel’s autonomous driving efforts, and will have the full support of Intel resources and technology to define and deliver cloud-to-car solutions for the automotive market segment.

From a logistics perspective, Mobileye will remain headquartered in Israel and led by Prof Amnon Shashua who will serve as Intel senior vice president and Mobileye CEO and chief technology officer.

In addition, Ziv Aviram, Mobileye co-founder, president and CEO, is retiring from the company, effective immediately.

“Leading in autonomous driving technology requires a combination of innovative proprietary software products and versatile open-system hardware platforms that enable customers and partners to customise solutions,” Prof Shashua said.

“For the first time, the auto industry has a single partner with deep expertise and a cultural legacy in both areas. Mobileye is very excited to begin this new chapter.”

Prof Shashua said Mobileye will support and build on both companies’ existing technology and customer relationships with automakers, tier‑1 suppliers and semiconductor partners to develop advanced driving assist, highly autonomous and fully autonomous driving programmes.

IDG News Service