Institute of Technology Carlow launches cybercrime and IT security degree

New course to tackle infosec skills gap

Institute of Technology Carlow today launched the country’s first Bachelor of Science Honours Degree programme in Cybercrime and IT Security.

The move, according to the Institute, is a response to the global talent gap for cyber professionals and one that will assist Ireland’s development as a world-class cyber security practices, solutions and investment hub.

The first Cybercrime and IT Security undergraduates will begin their four-year course this September. They will acquire specialist knowledge from a comprehensive syllabus that includes advanced programming; software engineering; networking; cybercrime legislation; computer forensics; reverse engineering and malware analysis and penetrating testing (ethical hacking).

Year three of the four-year programme includes a six-month placement in industry. Career options include roles in ethical hacking, secure application development, secure network management and digital forensics.

“Responding to the current and future needs of industry, ongoing collaboration with corporate partners and an experienced and dedicated faculty are central, we believe, to demonstrating best practice as educators and to providing an engine of growth for the region and country. One of the biggest factors in meeting industry needs is higher education and training,” said Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President, Institute of Technology Carlow.

“In order to capitalise on the opportunity to become a global cyber hub, we must ensure Ireland has a talent pool of cyber professionals. This degree programme will deliver for the digital technology sector, nationally and internationally. I thank and congratulate all who have and will continue to contribute to this.”

Applications for the programme will be via the CAO under the code CW258. Graduates with a relevant Bachelor of Science Degree are eligible to apply for advanced entry onto the programme. Mature applicants will be assessed on an individual basis and may be interviewed.

TechCentral Reporters