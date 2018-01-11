Insight, Samsung begin €4m AI research project

Quest for smarter products to create 25 research positions

The Insight Centre for Data Analytics at University College Dublin has launched a collaborative €4 million research project with Samsung Electronics Co. to create new products and personalised experiences using technologies such as machine learning, user modelling, and recommender systems.

The three-year artificial intelligence (AI) project will be led by Prof Barry Smyth, Dr Aonghus Lawlor and Associate Professor Neil Hurley and will involve a team of more than 25 researchers and staff from Samsung and UCD, resulting in the establishment of 12 new research posts at UCD.

“Until now, we have been living in what can be termed the era of ‘search’, but this is now changing due to converging technologies,” said Baekjun Lim, vice president and head of the data intelligence lab at Samsung Electronics.

“Today people are searching less, with recommendation features filling the gap. Given this environment, we are extremely excited about the opportunity to work with world-class experts in the field of recommendation systems at UCD, and we expect to see impactful results from this collaboration.”

Prof Barry Smyth, Digital Professor of Computer Science, UCD School of Computer Science, a Founding Director of the Insight Centre for Data Analytics, and expert in AI and recommender systems (pictured), said: “Ireland has an excellent reputation in machine learning and recommender systems and the Insight Centre for Data Analytics is delighted to be working with Samsung to help bring our innovative technologies out of the lab to Samsung devices and customer base.”

A key feature of the collaboration will be the transfer of research skills between staff at Samsung and UCD. In addition there will be career placement opportunities at Samsung’s research facilities in the UK and in South Korea for the talented pool of computer and data science students from Insight.

The Insight Centre for Data Analytics is a joint initiative between researchers at UCD, NUI Galway, UCC, DCU, and other partner institutions. The €75 million centre is funded by Science Foundation Ireland and industry partners.

TechCentral Reporters