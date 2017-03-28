Ingram Micro Cloud launches Cloud Marketplace in Ireland

Marketplace will enable partners to deliver solutions Microsoft CSP, Acronis, Dropbox, Symantec, Cirius, more

Irish partners of Ingram Micro Cloud are set to benefit from access to a range of cloud services with the regional launch of the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

The Marketplace supports the Ingram Micro Ecosystem of cloud, comprising buyers, sellers and solutions that enable channel partners and professionals to configure, provision, and manage cloud technologies on demand.

Apay Obang-Oyway, director, cloud Northern Europe at Ingram Micro Cloud, said: “Extending the Cloud Marketplace to Ireland is the natural continuation of our ever expanding cloud capabilities across the region as we increase the footprint of the Ingram Micro Ecosystem of Cloud. The partner community represented within our Ecosystem of Cloud already encompasses partners in Ireland looking to leverage the rapid Cloud adoption happening in the Irish market and beyond.

“Increased investment and focus on the Digital Economy by a myriad of stakeholders consistently brings improved infrastructure across the globe and having a positive impact on the adoption of cloud. Many of our vendor partners also chose Ireland as one of the first locations for their European operations, which is a testament to the country’s openness to new technology.”

The Cloud Marketplace in Ireland will enable partners to deliver solutions from vendor partners including the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider programme (CSP), Acronis, Dropbox, Symantec, Cirius, Nomadesk and IBM.

TechCentral Reporters