Infant centre director named Guaranteed Irish Science Hero

Prof Louise Kenny, director of Infant, the Irish Centre for Fetal and Neonatal Translational Research, has been named as the Guaranteed Irish Science Hero for 2017.

The Cork-based scientist was selected following a public nomination process and received the award at the Infant Research Centre, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland research centre in University College Cork and Cork University Maternity Hospital, Cork City.

This year Guaranteed Irish will champion six individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to creating a better Ireland through jobs, community and provenance. Prof Kenny is the third of six Guaranteed Irish Heroes to be awarded, with artist Maser and Women’s Rugby Captain, Niamh Briggs, named as Guaranteed Irish Heroes for art and sport respectively. The remaining three Heroes will be awarded across music, technology and food later this year.

Speaking today, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, Brid O’Connell said: “Prof Kenny is a true ambassador for Ireland so it is with great pleasure that we name her as the very first Guaranteed Irish Science Hero. Whilst we received hundreds of very strong nominations from the public, Prof Kenny had by far the strongest support and was the clear winner of the Guaranteed Irish Science Hero award for 2017.

Prof Kenny said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be the named as the Guaranteed Irish Science Hero for 2017. As perinatal and neonatal research continues to grow in Ireland, it is terrific that it is being recognised in this way.

“I am passionate about the importance of our work in Infant, but our efforts are reflective of a wonderful team and I’d like to accept this award on behalf of them. Everyone in my team is also a hero in my eyes.”

TechCentral Reporters