Industry-led AI masters degree powers up at University of Limerick

Course will future-proof the IT sector, establish Ireland as a centre of excellence

Ireland’s first Masters in Artificial Intelligence (AI) was launched in Dublin today in response to a growing demand by industry for AI skills in Ireland.

The programme, which will run in University of Limerick and led by industry under the aegis of Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet, will include a fast-track introductory coursedeveloped with the Irish Centre for High End Computing (ICHEC).

The course will run over two-years part-time and will be delivered primarily online with some intensive problem-based learning (PBL) workshops taking place on the University of Limerick campus. An integral part of the programme will be a fast-track 12-week online course Introduction to AI to be developed in collaboration with the Irish Centre for High End Computing which will build the foundational skills of participants to enable them to enter and complete the programme.

The programme is aimed at existing information technology professionals, those migrating from associated disciplines and appropriately qualified recent graduates (new entrants) who are interested in pursuing a career in this field.

“Artificial Intelligence will have a transformational effect on business and on society over the coming years. In supporting the skills needs of over 14,000 companies in Ireland, we consistently hear of both the opportunities and risks presented by AI”, said chief executive of Skillnets, Paul Healy.

“Although a thriving AI ecosystem is taking root in Ireland, we know that a significant skills shortage in Artificial Intelligence is emerging which needs to be addressed. We see the launch of this Master’s programme as a great opportunity to not only respond to the needs of business, but also to grow our economy by making Ireland a centre of excellence in Artificial Intelligence.”

Skillnets awarded funding to Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet last year to develop the degree through its Future Skills Needs Programme (FSNP). The key focus of this programme is to facilitate collaborations between enterprise, academic institutions and industry training providers to develop innovative new programmes that specifically address the future skills needs of businesses and emerging skills gaps within growth sectors. Other innovative programmes developed include; Ireland’s first ever Masters in both DevOps and IT Architecture and a Masters programme in Cyber Security.

Applications for the first 60 participants for the course will begin in late Spring. Further information can be found at https://www.ictskillnet.ie/training/launch-national-msc-artificial-intelligence/.

TechCentral Reporters