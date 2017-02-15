Indeed to create 500 jobs at Dublin office

Significant expansion begins at EMEA base Print Print Trade

Indeed, the world’s largest job site, is to add 500 new employees over the next two years at its EMEA base in Dublin.

The company has already started recruiting for sales, client services, HR, business development, marketing, finance, strategy and operations roles, which will help companies across EMEA to maximise the return on their recruitment spend, while continuing to offer the best job search experience for jobseekers.

Indeed has sites in more than 60 countries. Unlike most job sites which only show paid listings, Indeed brings together the most job listings from employer career sites, staffing agencies, job boards, and career pages. Every month more than 200 million jobseekers visit Indeed to find and apply for jobs through a desktop, tablet, or smartphone with a simple search.

Chris Hyams, president, Indeed, said: “Having our EMEA hub in Dublin is the natural choice given the large pool of high-skilled talent both locally and from the rest of Europe. We now have 530 employees, representing 19 nationalities in our Dublin office. We look forward to growing our presence here in Dublin and continuing to work every day to help even more people get jobs all over the world.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland, which supported Indeed’s initial move into Ireland, said: “Indeed first came to Ireland to internationalise its business and to serve its growing customer base. Ireland has proven to be a superb location for the company to source talent and to expand its footprint into the EMEA market. Indeed’s drive and ambition has resulted in it being the world’s largest job site and the fact that Ireland plays a very important role in its global operations is a fantastic endorsement of the business environment here.”

TechCentral Reporters