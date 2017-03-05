ImWatcher 1.5

img3File.png

Monitor and record webcams, IP cameras, more

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

5 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 05-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: High Motion Software

ImWatcher is a straightforward webcam and IP camera monitor.

On launch you’re prompted to add any webcams connected to the system. There’s also an option to add further IP cameras, and all feeds can have overlaid captions and timestamps.

Live thumbnails of each camera feed are displayed in a sidebar. Click the one you need and it appears in a larger preview area.

Video recording can be started/ stopped or frames saved with a click.

A smart motion detection system allows you to configure the amount of motion you’ll accept as a trigger, and the action to be taken (capture and save a frame, or record a video of your chosen duration).

v1.5 (Changelog):

Added a Scheduler to the camera’s settings. Now you can set up the monitoring days and time for every camera.

Minor GUI improvements.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you prefer Windows 7 to Windows 10?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel