ImWatcher 1.5

ImWatcher is a straightforward webcam and IP camera monitor.

On launch you’re prompted to add any webcams connected to the system. There’s also an option to add further IP cameras, and all feeds can have overlaid captions and timestamps.

Live thumbnails of each camera feed are displayed in a sidebar. Click the one you need and it appears in a larger preview area.

Video recording can be started/ stopped or frames saved with a click.

A smart motion detection system allows you to configure the amount of motion you’ll accept as a trigger, and the action to be taken (capture and save a frame, or record a video of your chosen duration).

v1.5 (Changelog):

Added a Scheduler to the camera’s settings. Now you can set up the monitoring days and time for every camera.

Minor GUI improvements.