Immersive Stories at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival

Eoghan Cunneen talks high-concept films, high-fashion and high-fidelity experiences Print Print Radio

This weekend the Mansion House hosts Immersive Stories, a conference and exhibition looking at virtual reality. Event curator Eoghan Cunneen sat down with TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson to talk about his virtual journey from Dublin to Avatar’s world of Pandora and beyond.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.