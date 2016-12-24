IMDb Movies & TV 7.4.1

Find movie showtimes near you, buy tickets, watch trailers, read critic and user reviews, get personalized recommendations, browse photo galleries, entertainment news, quotes, trivia, box-office data and more!

IMDb is now the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. We offer a searchable database of more than 100 million data items including more than 3 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 6 million cast and crew members.

– Works on iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad
– Over 3 million movie and TV titles
– Over 6 million celebrities, actors, actresses, directors and crew members

Look up:
– Movie showtimes at theaters near you
– TV listings for your timezone
– Recaps of TV shows from last night
– Upcoming movies
– Latest entertainment news from hundreds of media outlets
– Latest DVD releases
– Popular movies

Explore Popular Charts:
– Best Picture award winners
– Top-rated movies of all time
– Most popular movies of the day
– Most popular celebrities of the day
– Lowest-rated movies of all time
– Most popular movies by genre
– Most popular TV shows
– US box office results
– Celebrity birthdays

View:
– Movie trailers
– User reviews for movies and TV shows
– Critic reviews for movies and TV shows
– Quotes, trivia and goofs about movies, TV shows, and celebrities
– Your browse and search history on IMDb

What’s New in Version 7.4.1

Bug fixes

