IMDb Movies & TV 7.4.1
24 December 2016 | 0
Our Rating: 4.5
|Date:
|24-12-2016
|Award:
|Recommended
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|IMDb
|Operating Systems:
|iPad
iPhone
|File Size:
|60.60 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|8 minutes
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Find movie showtimes near you, buy tickets, watch trailers, read critic and user reviews, get personalized recommendations, browse photo galleries, entertainment news, quotes, trivia, box-office data and more!
IMDb is now the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. We offer a searchable database of more than 100 million data items including more than 3 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 6 million cast and crew members.
– Works on iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad
– Over 3 million movie and TV titles
– Over 6 million celebrities, actors, actresses, directors and crew members
Look up:
– Movie showtimes at theaters near you
– TV listings for your timezone
– Recaps of TV shows from last night
– Upcoming movies
– Latest entertainment news from hundreds of media outlets
– Latest DVD releases
– Popular movies
Explore Popular Charts:
– Best Picture award winners
– Top-rated movies of all time
– Most popular movies of the day
– Most popular celebrities of the day
– Lowest-rated movies of all time
– Most popular movies by genre
– Most popular TV shows
– US box office results
– Celebrity birthdays
View:
– Movie trailers
– User reviews for movies and TV shows
– Critic reviews for movies and TV shows
– Quotes, trivia and goofs about movies, TV shows, and celebrities
– Your browse and search history on IMDb
What’s New in Version 7.4.1
Bug fixes
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers