IDA programme to attract 50 world-class researchers to Ireland

Career-FIT seeks experts to work across 13 technology centres

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor and Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon have launched Career-FIT, a postdoctoral fellowship programme aimed at attracting international research talent to Ireland.

Part-funded by Horizon 2020, the programme aims to bring 50 high-level research fellows to Enterprise Ireland Technology Centres.

These centres which are jointly supported by IDA Ireland deliver industry-focussed research to the 482 company members. Career-FIT is designed to help fill the skills gap in some of the centres, ensuring that Irish companies have access to the best academic researchers in their industry sector.

“The Career-FIT programme is the first of its kind, addressing the skills shortage in industry-focussed research in Irish Technology Centres. This programme will benefit both the successful academic researchers and the Irish companies connected with the industry-focussed Technology Centres,” said Minister O’Connell.

A key feature of Career-FIT is the opportunity for experienced researchers from outside Ireland to develop their careers in market focused applied research through three-year fellowships with secondment into industry through Ireland’s Technology Centres.

Sinnamon said: “Enterprise Ireland connects business and academic research to drive new innovative products, processes and services, helping Irish companies to develop a competitive edge in international markets.

“The Career-FIT programme will facilitate the placement of 50 international academic experts in 13 Technology Centres where they will work on industry-led research of direct relevance and value to Irish businesses.

“The outputs of the collaboration will help Irish companies to build scale, and expand their reach in global market”.

TechCentral Reporters