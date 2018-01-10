Irish Computer Society – year in review 2017

A busy year and a big anniversary... Print Print Pro

ICS 50th Anniversary Year in Review

The Irish Computer Society would like to wish all of our members and TechPro readers a prosperous new year. Here is our quick review of just some of the 50th anniversary year highlights.

January – National Data Protection Conference and Survey

Dara Murphy, former Minister of State for European Affairs, Data Protection and the EU Single Digital Market at the 2017 National Data Protection Conference

Minister Murphy opened the National Data Protection Conference to set the scene for a year where organisations got stuck into their plans for GDPR readiness.

The 2018 conference takes place on January 24-25 at Croke Park with workshops on GDPR, Data Auditing and an update from the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

Visit www.dpo.ie/conference for more info.

February – The Turing Lecture comes to Ireland

ICS was proud to host the Turing lecture for the first time in Dublin.

Dr Banavar of IBM Watson gave a thought-provoking talk as to the future of AI where he envisioned a future which was unlikely to be populated by the androids of sci-fi movies but one where artificial intelligence could work in partnership with humans.

He imagined a world where cognitive intelligence was led by decision support systems. This would help us to aggregate the multitude of data available combined with the best research.

March – itSMF Ireland Event – Service Oriented Strategy Execution

Iasa Ireland Executive member, ICS blogger and IT architecture consultant Paddy Baxter led a very interesting member event on Service Oriented Strategy Execution.

In his talk, Paddy showed how we can disrupt traditional thinking on IT service constructs to bring service teams together.

In his vision, he aligned value delivery more closely than ever to accountability and responsibility delivering better results for the team, customer and business.

Paddy’s presentation is available in the resources section at www.itsmf.ie

April – Tech Week 2017 & National Digital Skills & Jobs Coalition launch

Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor, T.D., launched Ireland’s National Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition as part of Tech Week (techweek.ie) 2017.

The initiative is part of the Skills Agenda for and is co-ordinated in Ireland by the Irish Computer Society Foundation to support the national ICT Skills Action Plan and support the Digital Strategy for Schools.

You can find out more at www.digitalcoalition.ie

May – BAAI Conference & Fellows’ Luncheon

In May we hosted the Business Analyst Association of Ireland Annual Conference and also our traditional ICS Fellows’ Luncheon.

At the luncheon, we welcomed Kevin Cooney of Xilinx to the very select group of ICS Distinguished Fellows for his contribution in helping to establish the ICS Leadership Development Programme, ICS Leaders Conference, CIO Forum and CIO Advisory Board.

June – IASA conference

At June’s IT Architects Conference organised by Iasa Ireland the focus was on ensuring value from digital transformation.

Delegates were reminded of the importance of cost transparency in complex systems in the wider value proposition of digital innovation or put more simply they asked:

SHOW ME THE MONEY!!

More at www.iasa.ie/conference

July – World Conference on Computers in Education

Delegates from over 50 countries worldwide met at the World Conference on Computing in Education in Dublin Castle to discuss the future of education.

The conference was opened by Minister Richard Bruton who underlined the importance of an education system which embraces technology and uses it to prepare students for the jobs of the future. He explained that it was imperative that Ireland provided students the skills to keep Ireland’s tech sector at the forefront of global technology.

Representatives from OECD and UNESCO supported the Minister’s policy message with presentations which showed the growing reliance on technology both at home and in the workplace, despite a stagnation of technology enhanced learning in the classroom and huge inequalities in access to broadband, computers and adequately trained teachers of computing both here in Ireland and abroad.

Lord David Puttnam, fulfilling his final duty as Digital Champion for Ireland, spoke passionately of his work in this area since 1992, asking delegates from all countries to demand 7% GDP from their respective governments to be spent on Education.

August – ICS launches CareerPlus

In August we launched CareerPlus the latest free tool for members to track and record their Continuing Professional Development.

Since its launch a number of government, semi-state and private organisations have adopted CareerPlus as their system for recording professional development. Mapped to the eCF (eCompetence Framework) IT professionals can now demonstrate their skills and identify the gaps that will help them get that potential promotion or new job. Visit ics.ie/cpd for a free trial.

September – itSMF Ireland Annual Conference

The theme of this year’s IT Service Management Conference was ‘Managing Service Risk’ and asked delegates how we can create business value through effective risk management.

Both practical and insightful, a range of talks looked at not only the technical challenge of risk but also the techniques and behaviours that can mitigate or increase service risk. Presentations are available at itsmf.ie/resources

October – 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner & ICS Leaders Conference

In November we hosted the ICS Leaders Conference at Croke Park and a week later our 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner.

Hundreds of society members, some of whom have been with us since we began in 1967, joined us for an evening of celebration and reminiscing on a wonderful evening at Dublin Castle.

Thank you to everyone who could make it, to those who didn’t—we missed you.

November – 22nd HISI Annual Conference & Scientific Symposium

This year’s HISI conference featured over 50 speakers across a range of topics including Enterprise Architecture, Nursing Informatics, SNOMED, Digital Architecture, Innovative industry solutions, academic papers and workshops.

You can view the presentations at hisi.ie/resources

December – Christmas gathering…

We closed out our anniversary year with a relaxed evening of hot port and canapes for members to enjoy.

As usual it was a free member event welcoming members from all six of our membership bodies: ADPO, ICS, Iasa Ireland, itSMF Ireland, HISI and BAAI. Thank you to everyone who made it, we hope you had a lovely Christmas and we look forward to seeing you again soon in 2018.