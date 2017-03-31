ICS, SFI team up for Tech Week 2017

National series of events to celebrate role of STEM Print Print Life

Tech Week, Ireland’s national festival of technology aimed at students, parents and the public, will run from 22-28 April.

Organised by the ICS Foundation, the social enterprise arm of the Irish Computer Society, and sponsored by Science Foundation Ireland, this week-long series of events will see more than 100,000 students take part in a range of activities.

Among the week’s keynote events will be the national Scratch Coding final in Limerick, the Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge in Maynooth and Big Data in Dingle which explores how analytics can help in rural development. Academic institutions and businesses will host events nationwide and hundreds of schools will take part across every county in Ireland.

Another key event is IT Professionals Day, aimed at celebrating the value and status of the IT profession in Ireland and internationally. Supported by the European Commission, the lCS will be joined in this event by colleagues in Malta, Spain and Italy.

“It is about inspiring the next generation and giving young students the opportunity to discover STEM and coding first hand, and of course to have fun,” said Dr Ruth Freeman, director of strategy & communications for Science Foundation Ireland. “These positive experiences can help to unleash creativity and encourage students to collaborate, communicate and solve problems together. Tech Week is about preparing future innovators and entrepreneurs for the jobs of tomorrow and showing them that careers in STEM can be exciting, varied and creative.”

Jim Friars, CEO, Irish Computer Society said: “The current generation of students are already digital natives and voracious consumers of technology, however it’s also very important that this should extend into an appreciation of actual technology skills, as an underpinning enabler of life and living in Ireland today.

“Tech Week is a great example of ways in which we can build engagement and interest into relevant subjects such as science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), with a wide selection of varied events happening all over the country during the week.

“This isn’t about technology awareness for its own sake. Instead, it’s about creating future options and opportunities for all of our young people where it’s essential that everyone understands these opportunities and the benefits of STEM-related studies and can then make informed decisions on future career paths as a result.”

Tech Week is supported by the SFI Discover programme.

TechCentral Reporters