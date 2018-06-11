ICS news and events June 2018

Membership drive, survey results and more Print Print Pro

ICS Corporate membership – put your company in good company

At ICS, we are proud to say that we now have over 100 corporate members and 10,000 individual members. Our members range from large corporations to government bodies and SMEs. We partner with our corporate members, big or small, to drive the professionalism of the workforce and to offer a range of professional development solutions to their employees.

The CIO of one of our corporate members recently told us: “ICS is the only organisation whose complete focus is on developing and enhancing the professionalism and capability of people who work in IT.” We were proud to hear that. But we can only focus on our goals with our corporate members on board.

Join us and you will be part of a community of organisations dedicated to raising professional standards across the industry and furthering Ireland’s place in the global tech sector.

When you join as a corporate member, your employees will reap the benefits. They will be enrolled as a member of our network and can take advantage of full access to all the benefits of individual membership.

Show your staff you value them: Corporate membership helps you prove your commitment to the professional development of your employees. Each staff member will be able to take advantage of their membership, to embellish their CV or LinkedIn profile. They will each receive free resources and gain access to the ICS LinkedIn group.

Benefit from our talent management solution: CareerPlus, our valuable new online tool, is part of your corporate membership. It has been designed to allow your staff to become more effective in their role by allowing them to discover their strengths and skills gaps relating to their job roles. They will also be able to record their continuing professional development from within our member portal. Managers can access the latest results for their teams from inside the tool to discover valuable insights about their workforce.

Receive discounts on staff development: Spreadsheets for your account department, data protection certification for your compliance team or PRINCE2 for project managers. Our broad range of training programmes offers something for everyone at every level in your organisation, and your discount on courses can reach up to 20%. You will receive a free place for a staff member to attend one of our top-class conferences. Join as a member of all our societies and you will be given three free staff places at conferences, as well as a preferential rate on conference exhibition space.

To join ICS as a corporate member today get in touch with our friendly team at membership@ics.ie or call (01) 23 777 88

Member survey results

As a network of societies run by our members and for our members, it’s important to us that we’re doing everything we can to provide the best member experience possible. To learn more about their experience of being a member of our societies, we ran a survey of our members in March. Over 300 respondents took part.

Membership is valued

Over three-quarters of our members stated that they are proud to be a member of their society. We heard from a number of respondents that they value the reputation of professional affiliation and the access to networking opportunities that their membership offers them.

91% want to show off their membership, either on their LinkedIn profile, a business card or email signature. 77% of members would recommend membership to a colleague, mostly because of the strong networking opportunities they benefit from or the discount they receive on quality conferences that we run.

Making use of member benefits

Membership is also seen by our members as a way to stay in the loop with what’s happening in the technology world. Almost two thirds have also joined another society in our network with our multi-society upgrade offer.

63% of our members attend our events, many of which are free. 39% of them have taken advantage of their member discount on quality training courses by taking a course with us.

Greater insight into member experience

Thank you to all our members who completed the survey. The feedback we’ve received will only help us to hone our member offerings for the future.

The Healthcare Informatics Society of Ireland decided to take one step further and held a workshop at the end of May to learn more about how their members see the society and to drive further awareness about their special interest groups.

Find out more about the benefits of membership at www.ics.ie/member

Widen your horizons with free multi-society upgrade

One of our most valuable member benefits is multi society membership. According to our member survey 64% of our members have already upgraded. It’s completely free to expand your membership from one society to our entire network and it can be done easily in our member portal.

By becoming a multi-society member, you will learn about a range of different areas in the IT industry such an awareness of data protection which is needed at every level in an organisation, especially now with GDPR. Healthcare informatics will help you be at the forefront of change to the lives of everyone in society. Being a part of the IT service management community will teach you how to utilise best practice, which can save your organisation money.

With Blockchain Ireland now part of our network, you will be able to join the cutting edge of technology and discover what the latest developments in blockchain could mean for you and your organisation.

It couldn’t be easier to upgrade to multi-society membership. Just login to your member area at www.ics.ie and click My Profile and then Upgrade.

Courses & Events

Upcoming Courses:

Certificate in Business Analysis (QQI Level 8) – September (Dublin and Cork)

Certified Data Protection Practitioner – 18 June (Dublin), 7 July (Cork)

European Certified Data Protection Officer (ECDPO) – 26 July (Dublin)

MSc in Applied IT Architecture – September

Management Development Programme – September

For more information on any of our events, training or membership please mail info@ics.ie or visit www.ics.ie