ICS February 2018: Digital Skills Academy and ICS tackle ICT skills shortage

The national ICT Skills Action Plan estimates that higher education currently only meets 60% of domestic demand for professional IT skills in Ireland. Maintaining Ireland’s competitive edge on a global scale, its attractiveness to foreign businesses and improving the future of education and technology across the country is essential.

With this in mind, the Irish Computer Society welcomes Digital Skills Academy as our latest Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training provider offering online short courses in Coding, Data Science, Digital Design, Digital Business and Digital Marketing and Sales.

Recognising the nationwide issue, the Irish Computer Society and Digital Skills Academy have made it their mission to ensure Ireland’s workforce is digitally-enabled and ready to take on the new challenges triggered by digitisation and digital disruption.

“Our goal is to close the digital skills gap in Ireland and foster the interests of ICT professionals across the country by providing training, resources and guidance for professional development. As such, we see clear synergies with Digital Skills Academy’s philosophy and portfolio of programmes and that’s why we think they are an important addition to our select group of CPD providers”, says Jim Friars, CEO of the Irish Computer Society.

Digital Skills Academy’s programmes and courses are taught by industry expert lecturers and based on a proven learning-by-doing methodology. This approach delivers industry-optimised learning in a wide variety of digital-related disciplines.

“Digital capability is increasingly the chief catalyst and enabler of business growth. It is critical to optimising the digital customer experience; driving innovation through design-thinking and new digital business models; and delivering efficiency improvements throughout organisations”, says Paul Dunne CEO and Founder of Digital Skills Academy.

Upcoming Courses:

GDPR and Data Protection Essentials – 20 March

20 March Certified Data Protection Practitioner – 19 February (Galway), 7 March (Cork), 27 March (Dublin)

March (Cork), 27 March (Dublin) European Certified Data Protection Officer Programme – Cork, Galway and Dublin (Monthly)

Certificate in Business Analysis (QQI Level 8) – 22 February (Cork), April (Dublin)

Iasa Architect Core Course and CITA-F Certification Exam 2018 – 26 February

IT Asset Management Foundation Certification – 6 March

CITA-A Solution Architect – 19 March

in Applied IT Architecture – September

