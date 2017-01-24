iCloud Control Panel for Windows 6.1.2

The release of iOS 5 for iPhone, iPod and iPad also saw the unveiling of Apple’s iCloud service. This online storage services can be used to synchronise photos, contacts, calendars and more between your iOS device and your Windows-based PC. Using the iCloud Control Panel you can manage your iCloud account from the Control Panel in Windows.

The Control Panel interface makes it possible to view at a glance how much of your available storage space you still have available as well as enabling you to control just how this space is used. if you have Microsoft Outlook installed, you will be able to synchronise your email accounts as well as contacts, calendars and tasks with the PIM.

To make it easier to access the same web sites across multiple devices, the Control Panel can also be used to synchronise the bookmarks you have created on your iOS device with those stored in Internet Explorer or Safari – it is a shame to find that there are no options to work with other browsers.

You can also opt to synchronise your photos to your Photo Stream so you do not need to remember to manually copy images from one device to another. iCloud can also be used as a storage location for a number of iOS apps including iWorks, and the Control Panel can be used to view which files have been synchronised as well as deleting documents to free up space.