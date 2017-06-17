Icecream Screen Recorder 2.64

Icecream Screen Recorder is a comprehensive tool for capturing still images or videos of your desktop, editing the results and sharing them with others.

The program offers a wide selection of capture types. It can grab the full screen, a freehand rectangle or specific window. There’s also an option to record a fixed-size area around the mouse cursor (a 640×480 portal which follows your mouse, say), and a “last area” option to quickly repeat whatever you chose last time.

Recording can be paused and resumed with a click, or a hotkey.

You’re able to draw on the video as you work, add shapes or text captions. If you’re recording a software tutorial, you could click Pause at a key point, highlight one area with colour, resume for a few seconds, maybe draw an arrow somewhere else– it’s up to you.

The program records audio from microphone as well as the system speakers, allowing you to add a narration.

Videos you create and save appear in a list. You’re able to preview them with a click, trim them, copy videos to the clipboard or upload them to YouTube.

The free build has a couple of major restrictions in a five-minute maximum recording time, and WEBM-only output format. But you can work your way around this by using other tools to combine clips or convert their format. Alternatively, buying the full version for around $25 lifts the restrictions and gets you more: scheduled screen recording, custom watermarks, priority support, and a lifetime licence for personal and commercial use on up to two PCs.

