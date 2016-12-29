Icecream PDF Converter 2.68

Icecream PDF Converter is a powerful tool for converting many file types to PDFs, or converting PDFs to individual images.

The process starts by choosing a conversion type (“From PDF” or “To PDF”), then dragging and dropping your target files onto the program.

PDF files can be converted to various image formats (JPG, PNG, BMP, TIFF, GIF, EPS, WMF), as well as having their text (just the text, not images or document layout) extracted to HTML, TXT, DOC, ODT or RTF files.

There’s good support for creating PDFs, with the program importing some Office documents (DOC/ DOCX, XLS/XLSX, ODT, ODS), images (JPG, PNG, BMP), ebooks (EPUB, MOBI, FB2), HTML and more.

You get various options to control the conversion process. It’s possible to extract page ranges from a document, for instance (10-15, 123-131), or to merge various input files into a single PDF.

Finally, you’re able to choose the output folder. When converting “From PDF” this defaults to a subfolder (MyFile.PDF > MyFileMyFile_1.JPG, MyFileMyFile_2.JPG), but you can select whatever other folder you like.

This didn’t always run smoothly for us. One test PDF had its images missing from the original DOCX, and extracting text from PDFs also had some issues (the text appeared correctly, but we noticed some binary garbage where images used to be).

Text extraction can take a while, too. Even on a relatively powerful PC, the program could take up to 4-5 seconds per page when converting PDF > RTF; if you’re batch-converting documents with hundreds of pages then patience will be required.

Most of our conversions delivered excellent results, though, and if you need this kind of tool then Icecream PDF Converter is worth a try.

Version 2.68 adds (changelog):

Security improved