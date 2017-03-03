IBM’s Dr Guruduth Banavar on AI

Dr Guruduth Banavar, IBM Research
An ethical approach to artificial intelligence in the age of Watson

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesOn this week’s show IBM Research VP and chief science officer for Cognitive Computing Guruduth Banavar explains ethics in AI and why we won’t be bowing down to robot overlords any time soon.

Back home we look at the unlikely highlights of this year’s Mobile World Congress and explain the current ‘scandal’ of EU roaming charges. The short version: it’s not great, but it’s not as bad as you think.

Show notes:
IBM Watson explained
The Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
The EU’s take on ‘roam like home’ phone charges

