IDA-led expert group launches Blockchain Ireland

A new information resource on the Irish blockchain ecosystem, was launched today by the Irish Blockchain Expert Group (IBEG), led by IDA Ireland.

Blockchain Ireland will provide information on setting up a business in Ireland, services and support for blockchain projects, upcoming events and an overview of the key domestic and international stakeholders within the blockchain ecosystem.

IBEG, the group responsible for Blockchain Ireland, is an IDA Ireland-led forum established as a vehicle to promote and enhance the blockchain industry in Ireland.

The association includes IDA Ireland, members of blockchain businesses and projects in Ireland, representatives from a number of academic institutions, as well as participants of the wider Irish blockchain community. Further input is provided by Enterprise Ireland and the Dept of Finance.

“IBEG, and the Blockchain Ireland initiative, will assist blockchain projects and businesses in leveraging the beneficial environment in Ireland to foster increased innovation, and develop a national, European, and international blockchain ecosystem,” said Keith Fingleton, chief information officer, IDA Ireland.

“Ireland is uniquely positioned to serve as a technology hub within Europe and internationally, with a large, highly skilled workforce and clear government commitment to innovation – reflected by tax initiatives promoting R&D and foreign investment in the Irish economy. The proximity of international and local firms, industry bodies, governmental institutions, and universities within the country allows for effective collaboration to meet new opportunities.”

Eoin Fitzgerald, senior advisor for fintech, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Blockchain technology holds great potential for the Irish economy, in particular as a catalyst for innovation and experimentation across innumerable sectors. Blockchain Ireland will serve as an invaluable support to the many Irish startups currently utilising this cutting-edge technology as well as those hoping to make use of blockchain in the future.

“By capitalising upon Ireland’s strengths in talent and innovation, we have already witnessed the creation of transformative and inspired blockchain based Irish companies such as Circle and AidTech. We are seeing an increasing number of Irish and international companies building far-reaching blockchain solutions within the country – it is an extremely exciting time for the space.”

