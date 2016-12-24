iA Writer 4.0.3

iA Writer was designed to provide the best digital writing experience: It lets you keep your hands on the keyboard and your mind in the text.

# Swipe Right to Library

With a swipe to the right you have easy access to all your texts in one place.

# Swipe Left to Preview

With an all new synchronized scrolling Preview, iA Writer consciously separates form and content. It optimizes plain text writing while offering stellar formatted export—with world class typography.

# Customizable Keyboard Bar

Tap and hold keyboard bar keys for an extra level of options. Continue holding to rearrange your keys, and tap to bring in new ones.

# Focus Mode and Syntax Control

iA Writer is famous for offering a deeper focus on your text. Its unique tools improve your writing style by honing your concentration: One sentence at a time, or by highlighting different parts of speech.

# All Your Documents on All Your Devices

With seamless Dropbox and iCloud Sync, iA Writer keeps your documents safe and at hand on whatever device you are using when inspiration strikes.

# Features

– Configurable Keyboard Bar

– Convert formatting to Microsoft® Word .docx, and back again

– Also export formatting to HTML and beautifully styled PDF

– Synchronized scrolling Markdown Preview

– Beautiful Preview templates with curated fonts

– Real-time iCloud and Dropbox sync

– Focus Mode fades all but the current sentence, for maximum concentration

– Full-text search for iCloud documents

– In-document Find and Replace

– Auto Markdown formats text on-screen

– Night Mode

– Reading Time; plus sentence, word, and character count

– Customized for Retina displays

– Handoff support

What’s New in Version 4.0.3

– Fixed an issue where scrolling in editor could periodically stop

– Defined CSS files as to be processed as code

– Fixed an issue where preview scroll bar could be invisible with some templates

– Fixed an issue where Auto Markdown was disabled for files in Dropbox

– Improved performance and stability