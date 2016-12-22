I Wish initiative encourages young women in STEM careers

Dell EMC and VMware sponsor programme of education on possibilities in science, technology, engineering and maths

The I Wish 2017 programme has secured major sponsors as it continues efforts to attract more young women to choose subjects during their transition year to give them the option of a career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Dell EMC and VMware are co-sponsors of the initiative that see more than 4,000 female students participate through talks, demonstrations and interactive hubs meeting with inspiring women working in a variety of STEM roles. The series of events, which take place in Cork on the 9 and 10 February and in Dublin on the 13 and 14 February.

“The partnership with Dell EMC and VMware is very exciting for I Wish in 2017,” said Gillian Keating, co-founder of I Wish, and partner at Ronan Daly Jermyn. “The fact that significant industry partners, like Dell EMC and VMware, in STEM sectors, together with SFI, local government and higher education institutes, are supporting and advocating I Wish as a model to impact real change, and encourage more young girls to choose STEM subjects and careers, demonstrates the value that the sector places in I Wish. We are delighted that from very early on Dell EMC and VMware saw the value and impact of I Wish, and we look forward to continuing a rewarding partnership with them. In 2017 Dell EMC is also giving Transition Year internships to the winning team of the ‘Build IT by Girls’ competition at the I Wish Entrepreneur Zone hosted by the Local Enterprise Offices and supported by Enterprise Ireland. This is a fantastic opportunity for the winning team.”

“Dell EMC is committed to highlighting and supporting gender diversity in the workplace – specifically in the technology sector,” said Aisling Keegan, general manager, Dell EMC Ireland. “While we have a number of initiatives up and running which are having an impact, it is clear that there is more to be done in order to address this problem. There simply aren’t enough women considering technology as a career path and it is an incredibly valuable and untapped opportunity for the industry to address our growing skills gap. This is a challenge for government, education and industry, and we have the potential to make a real difference if we all work together.

“We believe that I Wish has taken a fresh approach to addressing this challenge. Facilitating industry leaders, together with local government and higher education institutes and colleges, to have direct engagement with young women who are just about to make some critical choices about subjects and careers. This will have a real and meaningful impact on the decisions they make. We are delighted to sponsor these events and are especially pleased to see events also taking place in Dublin this year for the first time.”

Speakers from Dell EMC including Marie Moynihan, vice president of Global Talent Acquisition, and Aisling Keegan, will address I Wish, imparting lessons gained from their own experience in the technology sector. Speakers from VMware include Karen Egan, vice president of NSX, Global Support Services and Eabha O’Leary, Inside Sales associate. The wider Dell EMC and VMware teams will also be on hand at the events as volunteers, sharing information directly with attendees about their own roles which range include sales, IT and manufacturing to finance and technical support.

www.iwish.ie

TechCentral Reporters