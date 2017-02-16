Hyper 1.2.1

Hyper is an open-source Electron-based application which aims to “create a beautiful and extensible experience for command-line interface users, built on open web standards”.

Launch the program and it’s not immediately obvious what this means, as all you get is what appears to be a regular command prompt with a slightly different font and window style. But wait: Hyper is powered by Chromium, and some familiar Chrome-type features are just a tap or two away.

Would you like another tab, for instance? Press Ctrl+T, as normal, or press Ctrl+N to open a new Hyper window.

Individual tabs can be split horizontally (Ctrl+Shift+O) or vertically (Ctrl+Shift+E), enabling viewing the results of commands side-by-side.

The standard font is a little small, but that can be fixed in the usual way: press Ctrl and + to zoom in, Ctrl and – to zoom out.

There are lots of configuration options, once you find the relevant file (.hyper.js in your usersusername folder):

default font, cursor size, text colour, custom CSS for the terminal window, the shell to use (replace cmd.exe with PowerShell, say), copy and paste rules, and more.

In theory Hyper also has lots of extensions available, updating its visuals and adding new features. In practice this feature never worked on our Windows 10 system, failing with a cryptic error and referring to a log which was never created.