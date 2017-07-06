HWiNFO64 5.54

HWiNFO64 is a system information and diagnostic tool that tells you just about everything you could ever want to know about your 64-bit PC’s configuration. You’ll find information on the CPU, hard drives, graphics card, motherboard, chipset type, BIOS version and date, memory modules, installed operating system and more. And that’s just the “System Summary” screen.

Move on to the main program and you’ll find a hardware tree that looks a lot like Device Manager, only with far, far more information. On our test PC, for example, expanding the Monitors section of Device Manager only told us about the driver we were using (“Generic PnP Monitor”). HWiNFO64 managed to tell us the monitor name, serial number, date of manufacture, horizontal and vertical frequencies, supported video modes, and much more (28 items in total). It’s just as thorough when reporting on other areas of your PC, too.

HWiNFO64 also includes a capable benchmark module, that will test and report on the speed of your CPU, memory and hard drive. And its monitoring tool can track and display your CPU, motherboard and hard drive temperatures, voltages, fan speeds, and more, very useful for detecting hardware problems that might otherwise be hard to spot.

Version 5.54 see entire changelog for more info):

– Extended reporting of NVMe drive temperatures and added thresholds to sensors.

– Improved calculation of Corsair PSU efficiency.

– Added monitoring of EVGA iCX additional GPU temperatures and fans.

– Added support of Corsair Link Commander Pro (CLCP).

– Added reporting of CPU process technology (nm).

– Added monitoring of NVIDA GPU performance limiting reasons.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS ROG STRIX X299-E GAMING.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS PRIME X299-A, PRIME X299-DELUXE and TUF X299 series.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on MSI X299 series mainboards.

– Improved measuring of BCLK on Skylake-X.

– Fixed a bug causing Shift- and Alt- hot key combinations not to work properly.

– Added support of RTSS OSD custom colors (requires RTSS v7.0.0 or later).

– Added support of RTSS OSD graphs (requires RTSS v7.0.0 beta 24 or later).

– Added AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition.

– Added option to specify custom/fixed font size for tray icons.

– Improved option for number alignment in RTSS OSD.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS ROG ZENITH EXTREME.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on GIGABYTE X299 series.

– Enhanced support of AMD Radeon Vega.