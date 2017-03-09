HWiNFO64 5.46

HWiNFO64 is a system information and diagnostic tool that tells you just about everything you could ever want to know about your 64-bit PC’s configuration. You’ll find information on the CPU, hard drives, graphics card, motherboard, chipset type, BIOS version and date, memory modules, installed operating system and more. And that’s just the “System Summary” screen.

Move on to the main program and you’ll find a hardware tree that looks a lot like Device Manager, only with far, far more information. On our test PC, for example, expanding the Monitors section of Device Manager only told us about the driver we were using (“Generic PnP Monitor”). HWiNFO64 managed to tell us the monitor name, serial number, date of manufacture, horizontal and vertical frequencies, supported video modes, and much more (28 items in total). It’s just as thorough when reporting on other areas of your PC, too.

HWiNFO64 also includes a capable benchmark module, that will test and report on the speed of your CPU, memory and hard drive. And its monitoring tool can track and display your CPU, motherboard and hard drive temperatures, voltages, fan speeds, and more, very useful for detecting hardware problems that might otherwise be hard to spot.

Version 5.46 see entire changelog for more info):

– Added sensor table row shading.

– Fixed detection of some On Semi/ASUS EPU2 sensors.

– Enhanced support of Intel Coffee Lake.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on MSI Ryzen mainboards.

– Added fan speed monitoring on ASUS X75 series notebooks.

– Fixed capacity reporting for drives with more than 512B logical sector size.

– Raised maximum number of remote monitored machines to 50.

– Added AMD Ryzen logo.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on some ASUS X370 and B350 series mainboards.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on some GIGABYTE X370 and B350 series mainboards.

– Improved appearance of transparent sensor tray icons.

– Added support of ITE IT8655E LPC.

– Added support of NVMe drives in Intel RST RAID mode.