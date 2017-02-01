HWiNFO64 5.44

largeImg.png

A powerful tool for detecting, benchmarking and monitoring your PCs hardware

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

1 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 5.0
Date: 01-02-2017
Award: Editor’s choice
License: Freeware
Developer: REALiX

HWiNFO64 is a system information and diagnostic tool that tells you just about everything you could ever want to know about your 64-bit PC’s configuration. You’ll find information on the CPU, hard drives, graphics card, motherboard, chipset type, BIOS version and date, memory modules, installed operating system and more. And that’s just the “System Summary” screen.

Move on to the main program and you’ll find a hardware tree that looks a lot like Device Manager, only with far, far more information. On our test PC, for example, expanding the Monitors section of Device Manager only told us about the driver we were using (“Generic PnP Monitor”). HWiNFO64 managed to tell us the monitor name, serial number, date of manufacture, horizontal and vertical frequencies, supported video modes, and much more (28 items in total). It’s just as thorough when reporting on other areas of your PC, too.

HWiNFO64 also includes a capable benchmark module, that will test and report on the speed of your CPU, memory and hard drive. And its monitoring tool can track and display your CPU, motherboard and hard drive temperatures, voltages, fan speeds, and more, very useful for detecting hardware problems that might otherwise be hard to spot.

Version 5.44 see entire changelog for more info):

– Fixed reporting of AMD GPU fan speed when not spinning.
– Fixed support of multi-node AMD CPUs.
– Enhanced sensor monitoring on more ASUS 200-series mainboards.
– Enhanced sensor monitoring on several ASRock 100- and 200-series mainboards.
– Added NVIDIA Quadro P400,P600,P1000,P3000,P4000,P5000, Quadro GP100, Tesla P6.
– Added monitoring of NXZT Kraken X52.
– Fixed reporting of ECC support for DDR4 moduels.
– Added support of ITE IT8915FN monitoring on GPU.
 -Added preliminary support of Intel Cannon Lake.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Which model of software buying do you prefer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel