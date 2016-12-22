HWiNFO64 5.42

HWiNFO64 is a system information and diagnostic tool that tells you just about everything you could ever want to know about your 64-bit PC’s configuration. You’ll find information on the CPU, hard drives, graphics card, motherboard, chipset type, BIOS version and date, memory modules, installed operating system and more. And that’s just the “System Summary” screen.

Move on to the main program and you’ll find a hardware tree that looks a lot like Device Manager, only with far, far more information. On our test PC, for example, expanding the Monitors section of Device Manager only told us about the driver we were using (“Generic PnP Monitor”). HWiNFO64 managed to tell us the monitor name, serial number, date of manufacture, horizontal and vertical frequencies, supported video modes, and much more (28 items in total). It’s just as thorough when reporting on other areas of your PC, too.

HWiNFO64 also includes a capable benchmark module, that will test and report on the speed of your CPU, memory and hard drive. And its monitoring tool can track and display your CPU, motherboard and hard drive temperatures, voltages, fan speeds, and more, very useful for detecting hardware problems that might otherwise be hard to spot.

Version 5.42 see entire changelog for more info):

– Added preliminary support of Intel Knights Mill.

– Fixed reporting of some specific IPMI sensor values.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS MAXIMUS IX.

– Changed reporting of NVMe drive failure state.

– Improved NVMe drive enumeration, removed duplicate entries on some systems.

– Fixed disappearing of sensor units in gadgets when the average column is hidden.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS PRIME Z270 and TUF Z270.

– Fixed reporting of drive temperature for some drives.

– Fixed drive enumeration via CSMI-SAS and Intel RST v15 support.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS X99-E-10G WS.

– Fixed monitoring of GPU VR, VRM, Liquid temperatures with AMD Crimson ReLive 16.12.2 or later.

– Added preliminary support of AMD Polaris 12.

– Fixed drive health indicator for Samsung SSDs.

– Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASRock 200-series mainboards (preliminary).