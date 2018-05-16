Huawei to refresh smartwatch offering with eSim

The 2018 Huawei Watch is expected to run Google's WearOS, come with a Snapdragon 2100 processor Print Print Life

Infamous tech leaker Evan Blass has revealed the existence of a refreshed Huawei smartwatch featuring eSim connectivity.

Blass leaked renders, specs and details about the new wearable on his Twitter account earlier this week.

According to Blass: “The only significant difference between the Huawei Watch 2 2018 and the original, is the addition of eSIM support. All other specs and the design remain unchanged.”

The original tweet containing the pics has since been removed but assuming the info is accurate, the previously unannounced 2018 Huawei Watch will run on Google’s WearOS platform and come powered by a Snapdragon 2100 processor, 768Mb RAM and 4Gb of on-board storage.

The only significant change here will be the addition of the same eSim functionality found in the Series 3 Apple Watch. Previously, the second-gen Huawei Watch supported 4G connectivity through a traditional MicroSIM. While this mobility allowed for new possibilities, the overall integration of this experience was far from seamless.

Perhaps the most important detail in Blass’ leak is that it means that Huawei’s new smartwatch probably won’t run on Qualcomm’s next-gen wearable chipset.

Speaking to Wearables.com earlier this year, Qualcomm’s senior wearables director Pankaj Kedia claimed that the new chipset will be “designed from the ground up for a no-compromises smartwatch experience with dedicated chips that make your watch look pretty when you’re not looking at it, that bring the best fitness and watch experience, and extend battery life”.

The component is rumoured to be making a debut later this year as the guts of Google’s ‘Pixel smartwatch’.

IDG News Service