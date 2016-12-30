HTTPS Checker 1.6

HTTPS Checker scans the HTTPS domains you specify to detect mixed content issues (HTTP files referenced in an HTTPS page).

Usage is straightforward. Type a domain, click “Run” and watch as the program detects and displays issues. (Note, the free version scans up to 100 pages only.)

When the process is over, HTTPS Checker organises any issues it’s found into various categories.

SSL Certificate validation

Active Mixed/ Insecure Content

Passive Mixed/ Insecure Content

Insecure Forms

Insecure Redirects

Insecure Canonical Links

Insecure Links to the same domain

Insecure Social Links

Insecure Sitemaps

Warnings. Examples include “You are not currently using the “strict-transport-security” header, which can leave you open to man-in-the-middle attacks with tools like SSLStrip” and “Though this site has HTTPS, the HTTP version does not actively redirect to the HTTPS version”.

You’re able to expand particular sections of the report to discover the affected URL(s).

HTTPS Checker is also available in various commercial forms. Paying from $9-$99 a month gets you support for scanning 10,000-250,000 pages in one session, detailed downloadable reports, a user agent switcher, more crawling options, an online tool, and more.