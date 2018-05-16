HTC announces blockchain-powered smartphone

Handset will support underlying protocols for Bitcoin, Lightning Networks, Ethereum and Dfinity

Speaking at Consensus 2018, HTC Vive founder Phil Chen revealed the company plans to bring a ‘blockchain-powered’ smartphone called Exodus to market.

According to Chen: “Through Exodus, we are excited to be supporting underlying protocols such as Bitcoin, Lightning Networks, Ethereum, Dfinity, and more.

“We would like to support the entire blockchain ecosystem, and in the next few months we’ll be announcing many more exciting partnerships together.”

First reported by TheNextWeb, Chen will be transitioning into a new role at HTC to head up the project called ‘decentralised chief officer’.

It’s unknown if Exodus is a final product name or just a pseudonym. It is also unknown if the device will be retailed in territories outside of the US.

Following Google’s acquisition of the company’s engineering team late last year, HTC has been almost silent on the future of its smartphone products – so it’s somewhat reassuring to hear they aren’t quite out of ideas just yet.

IDG News Service