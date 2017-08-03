HSE CIO resigns to take up NHS post

The chief information officer of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Richard Corbridge, has tendered his resignation.

In a statement the executive confirmed that Corbridge will be taking up a post as CIO of Leeds NHS Teaching Hospital Trust in the UK.

Corbridge came from the UK health system, where he served as UK National Institute for Health Research Clinical Research Network. He was appointed chief executive of eHealth Ireland in 2014, and CIO of the HSE.

The executive said the resignation was submitted before the current scans issue and was unrelated.

“In his time with the HSE,” said Tony O’Brien, director general, HSE, “Richard has made a very significant contribution to our reform agenda and I know he will continue to do so in his remaining time with us. I am sorry to lose Richard but I wish him and his family the very best for the future as they return to their home in Leeds. We will commence the recruitment process for Richard’s successor in September.”

Corbridge will depart in November of this year.

Winning recognition for his work, Corbridge and his team received Person of the Year award at the Tech Excellence Awards in 2016, and he was named top CIO in the CIO 100 list by CIO Magazine in 2017.

“As a CIO with added Chief Officer responsibilities with eHealth Ireland, Richard and the CIO role at HSE Ireland are the definition of what many commentators and well-meaning industry advisors believe the CIO role should be: a board-level operator and strategic customer-focused business executive with the right dose of technology leadership,” said Edward Qualtrough, editor, CIO UK.

“The CIO 100 panel was impressed with the transformation agenda at HSE, and particularly the positioning of Richard Corbridge as the CIO being a key driver of this and being able to demonstrate having a positive impact on patients’ experiences.”

TechCentral Reporters