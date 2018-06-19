HPE provides partner access to consumption-based service

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the availability of GreenLake Flex Capacity for partners, a consumption-based infrastructure service that offers on-demand capacity and planning.

The move is designed to make it easier for the channel to sell the vendor’s on-premises consumption solution resulting in more profits to partners.

With HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity, customers can adopt a pay-per-use model and access new on-premise technologies without a significant upfront investment, including software defined infrastructure, all-Flash storage and private cloud.

From a technology perspective, the offering includes packages for seven HPE products, spanning ProLiant Microsoft Azure; Synergy 480 Compute Modules; SimpliVity 380; ProLiant BL460c Server Blade; 3PAR StoreServ 8200; 3PAR StoreServ 9450 and StoreOnce 5100.

The offering features configurations that are pre-defined, pre-approved and price-banded, to enable ease of use when quoting and selling, according to HPE.

“In addition, they are designed to empower partners to earn increased margin and can build an annuity revenue stream with a projected 25% year-over-year growth rate,” HPE said in a statement.

HPE also revealed enhancements to its HPE Partner Ready Digital Marketing Program including new education offerings and a personalised digital marketing assessment to help partners improve their marketing and sales effectiveness.

Through new educational resources, HPE partners will be able to improve digital marketing proficiency and drive effective digital activities that generate more leads, pipeline and revenue.

HPE is expanding its face-to-face digital marketing workshops around the world to further engage and educate partners across many major metro areas.

In order to help partners better understand their digital and social capabilities, HPE is launching its Digital Marketing Maturity Assessment.

“At HPE, we are laser focused on bringing the best innovation to our partners so they can capitalise on market disruptions and grow profitably,” HPE worldwide head of partner sales Paul Hunter said. “Through innovative product and services portfolio and leading channel programmes, we will help partners succeed in today’s fast-paced technology environment.”

The launch comes a matter of weeks after HPE announced plans to acquire Plexxi, a software-defined networking specialist capable of bolstering the vendor’s hybrid cloud capabilities.

Terms of the deal – which is expected to close before 31 July 2018 – will see the tech giant leverage data centre fabric technologies of the US-based start-up to bridge the gap between public and private cloud deployments.

IDG News Service